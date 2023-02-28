How to Get Tickets to BTS Suga’s Agust D Solo Tour

ARMY is gearing up for BTS' Suga's first solo world tour!

The tour was announced on Feb. 14 while Suga coyly went live to celebrate the surprise news.

This marks the first time a BTS member has embarked on a solo tour. Fellow rappers j-hope and RM have both performed sets of their solo music live before, but neither toured their solo music.

RM held a small concert in Seoul to celebrate the release of his first official solo album, Indigo, in 2022, while j-hope made a splash on the Lollapalooza stage in Chicago in 2022 as a history-making headliner.

BTS members are currently exploring solo opportunities as they prepare for mandatory military enlistment. Their oldest member, Jin, has already enlisted, and the next in line is j-hope, who announced his plans to begin the process on Feb. 26.

The last time BTS went on a world tour as a group was their Love Yourself World Tour in 2018 and 2019.

Now, Suga is set to mark a new first for the group with his solo world tour.

When Are Presales for Suga's Agust D World Tour?

The ARMY Member presale codes are set to be sent out on the evening of Feb. 28, with the sale beginning Wednesday, March 1, at 3 p.m. local venue time.

The General Verified Fan presale codes will be sent out by the evening of March 1, and the sale starts at 3 p.m. local venue time on Thursday, March 2.

How Do Presales Work for Suga's Agust D World Tour?

Fans who signed up for either presale will receive a unique code via email and text. The waiting room will open 30 minutes before tickets drop, and each person will be assigned a spot in the virtual line.

When the sale begins, fans should enter their access code to purchase tickets. Fans are limited to a maximum of four tickets per person.

Will Suga's Agust D World Tour Sell Out?

Ticketmaster has warned that Suga's tour is expected to have a high demand for tickets. 100% of tickets will be available during the ARMY Member presale, and should they sell out, there will not be a General Verified Fan presale.

When Does Suga's Agust D World Tour Start?

The tour kicks off on April 26, 2023, in Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena.

What Cities is Suga's Agust D World Tour Going To?

US tour dates:

April 26-27 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

April 29 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 3 & May 6 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

May 10-11 & 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 16-17 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Asia tour dates:

May 26-28 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition

June 10-11 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 17-18 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Korea tour dates:

June 24-25 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan tour dates have yet to be announced.