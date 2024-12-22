Husband Accuses Wife of Being ‘Shady’ for Looking Into Life Insurance Behind His Back

A 36-year-old stay-at-home mom on Reddit says her husband of six years, with whom she has two children, furiously accused her of "going behind his back" when she called to inquire about a potential life insurance policy for him.

"My husband holds a master's degree and makes at least three times what I could make considering I never graduated college. We have always talked about looking into life insurance, but never pulled the trigger as it felt kinda morbid," she began her post.

"A few months ago I had the most terrible nightmare where my husband died in my arms. I remember feeling not only complete heart break, but overwhelming doom that I had no idea how I would pay for our home, car, bills, student loans and credit card bills. It was such a terrible reality that when I woke, I cried for hours," the woman continued.

"After that dream I’ve been a nervous wreck anytime he is delayed answering his phone or coming home. I immediately feel that feeling of sadness, fear and doom. Recently my husband got a raise, so this seemed like the perfect time to finally look into what the cost of life insurance even was. Today I had a phone consultation and was given a quote for our entire family. I asked for the coverage for my husband and I be the same, and very small coverage on the girls. The premium seemed reasonable and I was excited to speak to my husband about it," she explained.

Unfortunately, the woman's husband "shut her down" and "refused to discuss it."

"He wouldn’t give me a reason for hours. Finally he said he found it weird that I 'went behind his back' to get this info and looked into it for him and not just myself. Mind you, not only was he present when I awoke from the nightmare and saw how much it affected me, but ever since then I have mentioned how badly I think we need life insurance and he has always said, 'Soon, but not now.' I made the call for quote on whim, but just because I didn’t let him know beforehand, it’s not like I committed him to anything without his consent. I just got information," she wrote.

"This created a huge argument that got us nowhere and he won’t budge from the fact that I was shady for looking into life insurance for him," the woman concluded.

Readers in the comments section assured the woman she had done nothing wrong, with some even accusing her husband of being "selfish" for his reaction.

"Life insurance should be a part of every family's financial plan, especially in a situation like yours where there are small children that would need to be supported. Your husband is probably eligible for reasonably priced insurance through his employers. That's something he should look into after the two of you have a serious discussion about your current and future finances," one person wrote.

"If anything were to happen to him, he should be relieved to know his family will be OK financially. He's being selfish if he doesn't think about what would happen to you and the kids," another weighed in.

"Your husband is being ridiculous. I know the concept of sudden death is terrifying to have to face, but it's a real possibility in the world we live in. He has responsibilities that will continue after he dies, but he won't be there to support," someone else commented.