Woman Heartbroken Husband Is No Longer Attracted to Her Since Giving Birth: ‘Repulsed by My Tummy’

A woman on Reddit is at a loss after her husband confessed he now finds her repulsive after she gave birth to their child.

"My husband said he is repulsed by my tummy after having a baby. Yes, repulsion came out of his mouth. I had a baby almost two years ago. I’m 4’11 and weighed 114 pounds when we met. After having a baby I weigh 128 pounds," the woman began.

When her husband recently saw her without her shirt on, he looked at her with disgust, which prompted her to ask him, "What, why are you looking at me like that?"

"[He replied] 'Have you gained weight? How much do you weigh? (I kid you not, exact words...) I tell him that I weigh 130 pounds that day he then in return said, 'You’re lying, there is no way you gained that much weight in just a couple days!' In utter shock I didn’t even know what to say," she recalled.

Wanting to know what her husband was thinking, she asked why he "seemed so cold."

When the woman asked her husband why he "seemed so cold" lately, he told her: "I do not find your stomach attractive at all. You remind me of when I was 14 (fat and chubby), it’s repulsive. When I asked God for a wife I was expecting her to have the same desires and body shape as me (skinny and slender)."

Her husband also told her he will "always be tempted by other women that have that physique [thin] but I would never cheat on you — I care about my relationship with the Lord too much but I will always desire more.”

Feeling hurt, she told her husband that she would love him whether he was "fat or skinny," and that she married him for who he was, not how he looked.

In the comments, users urged the woman to consider leaving her husband.

"Get a divorce. He’s an a--hole and not the kind of man anyone needs. You grew his child and can’t control your stomach. The fact that he told you he’s repulsed by your body because you had his child is absolutely disgusting behavior. He sounds like a man child. Seriously, being a single mom is much easier than being with that kind of guy," one person wrote.

"You have emotional intelligence, and he doesn't. If you stay with him, you will be choosing torture because chances are he will never change. When someone shows you who they are, believe them," another commented.

"His problems aren’t yours. He signed up to be with you, and you’ve had a baby. He’s a man. He’ll get over it. He needs therapy. Nothing wrong with getting help, but he’s gonna get old and fat later in life, too," someone else chimed in.