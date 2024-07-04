Husband Upset After Wife Gets Tattoo Honoring Another Man: ‘I Am Not Him’

A man is upset with his wife after she got a tattoo that honored another man.

The man prefaces his post by saying that his wife is a fan of the book A Little Life and one of the quotes from the book inspired her to get a tattoo.

"My wife is a huge fan of the book A Little Life, and if you’ve read it, there’s a line that says 'and so i try to be kind to everything i see, and in everything i see, i see him.'" the man begins his Reddit post.

"She has long considered getting her first tattoo, and she came to me today all excited about having solved this dilemma (it’s lasted maybe 2 years of constant interpersonal debate) by saying she wants to use that quote. I have no issues with tattoos, and wouldn’t want to be controlling in that sense," he continued.

However, the problem came when the quote was dedicated to another person and not him.

"But I asked her what that meant to her, and who that 'him' is to her, and she said it was her male friend who committed suicide a half dozen years ago," the man revealed.

"AITAH for feeling upset that she’d want a tattoo about another man? Especially with the placement of it, somewhere that I would constantly be reminded that I am not 'him,'" he concludes his post by asking.

READ MORE: Husband Finds Wife's Divorce Reddit AITA Post and Responds

People in the comments section were divided about the situation.

"NHA - I wonder if the real reason you're so let down is because you expected the answer to be you. You set yourself up to feel all chuffed and then it turned out to not be about you after all. That's an emotional let down that would sting in the moment for sure," one person said.

"Don't be jealous of a dead guy," someone else said.

"I don’t think you’re an a--hole, but I don’t think it’s that deep. That person obviously meant a lot to your wife and it’s unfortunate you didn’t get to meet him bc of the circumstances. However, you can allow her to express that grief and pay homage to a book she loves without getting territorial about what goes on her body. At the end of the day it’s just a tattoo," read another comment.