Iggy Azalea Reveals Son’s Name, Shares His Voice in Sweet Audio Clip

Iggy Azalea revealed her son's name alongside an adorable audio clip of him trying to speak.

The "Fancy" singer shared a clip via Instagram on Tuesday (July 14) that was titled "Amethyst & Onyx." Azalea's birth name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, which means that her son's name is Onyx. The mother and son pair are both named after quartz crystals.

"Your names go so well together omg," a fan commented on the post. "We besties forever," Azalea replied.

Listen to the audio clip, below.

On June 10, Azalea announced her son's birth. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she explained. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

Although Azalea has not made a formal announcement, it has been reported that the father to Onyx is Playboi Carti (Jordan Carter).

Carti allegedly purchased a “family-friendly” 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in May for the new family member. Azalea and Carti met in 2018 while on tour together and are rumored to be engaged.