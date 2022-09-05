Internet Slams Ariana Grande Cosplayer Paige Niemann for OnlyFans Impersonating ‘Thank U, Next’ Singer

Fans are calling out notorious Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann for allegedly starting an OnlyFans account posing as the "34+35" pop star.

The 18-year-old cosplayer has built a reputation online for her striking resemblance to Ariana, enhanced by her purposeful makeup, hair, photo, and fashion choices.

Niemann has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, and regularly posts content that mirrors some of Grande's most famous looks. She even goes so far as to mimic the way Grande captions her photos, and most recently posted with her grandmother, captioned "nonna" with a heart.

Grande's fans were quick to call out Niemann for her new "creepy" endeavor.

"Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen. In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL," one fan tweeted.

Another fan noted that Niemann's cosplaying has gone on for nearly three years and wrote, "The fact that Paige Niemann is STILL behaving this way after more than two and a half years is so wild. That's nearly three years of your life you're behaving like someone else."

While many found the news of Niemann's OnlyFans account disturbing, some had sympathy for her as her image revolving around Grande "cannot be good for mental health."

Grande has responded to Niemann in the past, and even shaded her on social media.

In 2019, Grande gave Niemann the benefit of the doubt and said, "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart for real."

But soon after, Grande reposted a comedy video discussing memes devaluing artists' work and wrote, "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me?"

Niemann then responded via Instagram Live and claimed she was "not a fan of her anymore, honestly," despite still copying the singer's outfits and hairstyles to this day.

"What's Joe Biden's plan to stop Paige Niemann," another fan joked on Twitter of the OnlyFans development.