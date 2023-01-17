Jackson Wang Invited Fans to Hang Out After a Concert and Now It Feels Like We’re in a Fanfic

Jackson Wang is the realest idol out there.

According to videos and photos posted by his fans after his Magic Man Tour stop in London Jan. 13, the artist appeared to invited a group of dedicated fans to hang out for dinner, drinks and games after his performance.

One fan with the Twitter handle @apobeom documented the experience, tweeting a video of the dinner last Friday night.

"How are we hanging out with Jackson Wang right now this is not [real life]," the fan wrote.

"We literally spent 7 hours with that man just talking listening to music and eating I could cry I’m so happy," she added in a later tweet.

In another video posted by user @apobeom, fans can be seen sharing a celebratory drink around a table covered in food.

In one TikTok, which features photos and videos from the evening set to One Direction's "Best Song Ever," Wang and his fans can be seen sitting around a table full of food and joking around with each other before Wang takes selfies and signs autographs.

"Normalize treating your idols like friends and family," one fan commented.

"King treating his fans like his family is the most beautiful thing to see," another wrote.

Others joked about how Wang has long been known as a fun-loving party-thrower in online fanfics, i.e. stories written by fans about the artist and his GOT7 bandmates, as well as others. It's a role he appears to fit into in real life, too.

"Not the Wattpad Jackson Wang becoming real," one commenter joked on TikTok, while another fan wrote, "So you mean the fanfics were [for real]."

On Twitter, many were quick to point out the surreal nature of the situation, such as one person who tweeted, "Getting invited by your favorite artist to hang out with him after his concert sounds unreal, except that your favorite artist is Jackson Wang."

"How is that Jackson Wang party even REAL he really did invite fans over and had drinks with them I cannot believe he’s a real person this is too wild and also he’s the nicest human being ever I want to get drunk with him too," someone else wrote on Twitter, summing up the collective thoughts of fans everywhere.

See more reactions, below:

Hong Kong-born Wang is a member of K-pop group GOT7, whose most recent EP — led by single "Nanana" — came out in May 2022. Wang is also the founder of record label Team Wang and head of fashion brand Team Wang Design.

He released his second solo studio album, Magic Man, in September 2022. It was one of PopCrush's Best Albums of the Year.