Jacob Elordi Hates ‘Ridiculous’ ‘Kissing Booth’ Movies, Didn’t Want to Make Them

Jacob Elordi is in two new movies this month, but he's not a fan of all of his past film work.

Speaking to GQ for the magazine's Men of the Year cover, Elordi revealed he hates his role in Netflix's Kissing Booth movies, which made him feel "dead inside."

"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape," the Priscilla star said of the teen rom-com franchise starring him, Joey King and Joel Courtney.

The films were released between 2018 and 2021.

Elordi also defended having standards when it comes to his acting work.

"How is caring about your output pretentious? But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s--t, knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have... How is that the cool thing?" he argued.

Elsewhere in his GQ cover interview, Elordi also revealed he turned down reading for a role in a Superman movie.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me," he said.

Elordi is currently starring in Sofia Coppola's critically acclaimed Priscilla, which is a biopic about Priscilla Presley. He stars as Elvis in the film.

Elordi also stars in the psychological thriller Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and more.

Saltburn is out Nov. 22.