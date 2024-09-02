Jason Duggar Is Officially Engaged to Girlfriend Maddie Grace

Jason Duggar is officially set to be married.

The 12th eldest of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's 19 children is engaged to his girlfriend Maddie Grace.

Grace announced the news of their engagement on social media where she shared pictures from the event. Duggar proposed on the beach where he had a red rose and candle display that had the words "Will you marry me?" on it set up in the sand.

"On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him and I could not be more excited!!," Grace captioned the post.

Notably, Grace went on to add Jason's last name to her Instagram and hinted at when the wedding will be by using the hashtag #spring2025 in her post.

The photographer who captured all of the candid pictures from the event shared her own post to social media.

"The beach never looked better, congratulations to Jason & Maddie!" Kayla Johnson said.

"These two seriously have the sweetest relationship I’ve ever seen. Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly. She truly is the most beautiful ball of light in any room. I couldn’t imagine a cuter duo, and I cannot wait to see them officially become one!!" she continued.

READ MORE: Who Is Jana Duggar’s Husband Stephen Wissman?

People in the comments section of the post congratulated the couple on their engagement.

"This is the most gorgeous proposal," wrote one person.

"Congratulations. Beautiful proposal," added someone else.

"THIS IS TOO COOL," shared a different Instagram user.

Duggar and Grace made their relationship Instagram official in May.