Jelly Roll Opening New Bar in Nashville Featuring a Special Tribute to Late Dad Buddy

He's gone country!

Jelly Roll is set to make his mark on his hometown of Nashville by opening a new bar.

Several country superstars own bars in downtown Nashville, including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, and many more.

In the past year, Garth Brooks and Eric Church have opened bars on Broadway. Morgan Wallen is in the process of opening up a place, but is currently in an ongoing battle with the city regarding the new business.

READ MORE: 25 Jelly Roll Facts That Even Mama Might Not Know

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, announced the new venture on the Joe Rogan Experience on Oct. 11 (Friday).

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee revealed the bar will be called Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville, and it will include a back bar named after his late dad Buddy.

Although not giving many details on Goodnight Nashville, he did spill a little info regarding Buddy's bar.

“Our rule is, it’s open to the public when it’s open to the public. And when it’s not it’s not.”

The 39-year-old rapper-turned-country sensation made the announcement on the same day he released his new album Beautifully Broken.

Beautiful Broken features the single "I Am Not Okay," plus previously released songs "Winning Streak," "Liar" and "Get By."

He recruited many artists from different genres on the new album, including Machine Gun Kelly, Ilsey and Wiz Khalifa.

In 2023, he released his country debut Whitsitt Chapel, featuring songs with Brantley Gilbert, Yelawolf and Lainey Wilson.