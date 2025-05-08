Country Rebel Jessie Murph Upstages Stars at ACM Awards… With a Pig

Jessie Murph is country music's rising rebel, and the "Cowboys and Angels" singer caused quite a stir at the 2025 ACM Awards.

While many singers bring family, friends, or their partners to award shows, Murph was accompanied by an adorable pig named Wilbur.

"It’s a real pig. He’s a little guy. His name’s Wilbur. I just decided that I wanted a pig, and I’ve always wanted one. I’ve always wanted a mini pig, and then I find out that miniature pigs don’t exist," she told Country Now.

The first time ACM Award nominee matched Wilbur's shade of pink, sporting a chic fringe outfit.

What Was Jessie Murph Nominated For?

The "Pray" singer earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year alongside Ella Langley (winner), Dasha, Ashley Cooke and Kassi Ashton.

Murph has dominated the country charts lately with the smash hit "High Road" with Koe Wetzel and her collaboration with Jelly Roll for "Wild Ones."

She released her debut album "That Ain't No Man That's the Devil" in September and is embarking on the Worldwide Hysteria The Tour, kicking off on July 27 in Phoenix, AZ.

The Alabama native is known for baring her soul when writing a song and wanting to create music that can stand the test of time.

"I'm intentionally making timeless music that could've been great 50 years ago and will be great 50 years from now," she told The Tennessean.

"I can't write songs I haven't felt or seen in my life. Having singing and songwriting as an outlet allows me to immediately capture those emotions while the feelings are more prevalent than they'll ever be," Murph added.