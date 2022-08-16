Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’

Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his résumé. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of Xeomin, an injectable alternative to Botox which is used to treat frown lines and more.

The "Cool" singer stars in the company's newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opens up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also comments on beauty standards.

"Who wants to wake up looking like someone else? Not me ... There's no one way to define beauty. With a smart toxin like Xeomin, it's on my terms," he says.

Check out the clip below:

In a press release, Jonas spoke about what drew him to the treatment for his frown lines.

"Making the decision to have an aesthetic treatment was really about self-care and looking and feeling like the best version of myself," the DNCE frontman said. “As I explored options with my doctor, it was important to me to understand exactly what was in a product before I am treated with it."

He delved deeper into the topic during an interview with Allure.

"To me, there's nothing more beautiful than confidence," he said. "And looking your best comes from feeling your best. I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

Jonas started using Xeomin when he noticed he was "starting to see more frown lines."

"Of course, everyone has an opinion, but everyone can also make their own decisions for themself. I felt like personally, this was something that gave me that confidence boost that I was looking for," he added.

The hit-maker alluded to a "stigma" with regards to how men talk about their beauty routines and explained he decided to partner with the brand because of how it made him feel.

Jonas also made it clear the people in his life helped him avoid worrying about Hollywood's beauty standards.

"I feel like I've been lucky to be surrounded by great, supportive people and I've kind of found a place in my life where I can just confidently make decisions myself and say, OK, this is what I want to do and this is how I feel. This is what makes me feel good and that's all that really matters," Jonas shared.

The 33-year-old revealed his new partnership on Instagram between posts commemorating his recent birthday. Check out one of his uploads from the festivities below: