Joe Jonas’ Luxury $4.25 Million Sherman Oaks Farmhouse Is for Sale (PHOTOS)

Anyone got $4.25 million laying around? DNCE frontman Joe Jonas is selling his picturesque Sherman Oaks luxury farmhouse.

The sprawling 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom house, which features a large pool with a jacuzzi and miniature waterfall, sits on 5,600 square feet—and includes a guest house.

TMZ reports that "the interior has a modern farmhouse feel, with lots of open space, wide hallways and A-frames galore."

The home also includes a fireplace, large kitchen and a personal movie theater.

Celebrity real estate agent Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency declined to comment on the listing. See photos of the property, below:

Courtesy of Anthony Barcelo via Westside Estate Agency