The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (May 1).

In a video uploaded to Diplo's Instagram Live, the Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star are seen exchanging vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony at a Vegas wedding chapel.

“I thank God he gave me you," they said to one another before kissing each other’s hands.

Turner wore a white dress and veil while Jonas donned a grey suit. You can also see his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas standing right beside him, as well as a crowd of people supporting the new husband and wife on their special day night.

Check out the video below:

Country duo Dan + Shay also performed their hit song "Speechless."

The best part? Their wedding bands are Ring Pops.

The pair, who announced their engagement back in October 2017, revealed plans to have a summer wedding, but it looks like they wanted to make it ~official~ as soon as possible.

Last month, the 23-year-old actress told Harper's Bazaar UK, they were "trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing."

Congratulations to the happy couple!