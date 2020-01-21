Jonas Brothers Re-Create Iconic ‘Camp Rock’ Scene 12 Years Later

Jonas Brothers are bringing the nostalgia back with a recreation of a scene from Camp Rock.

The trio uploaded the recreation of the argument between Shane Gray (Joe) and his Connect 3 bandmembers Nate (Nick) and Jason (Kevin). The brothers were in a limo donning wigs from their previous teenage hairstyles. Their driver was 30 Rock alum, Jack McBrayer, who was not featured in the original film.

"Presented without comment" the caption to the video read. The clip began with Joe donning his infamous straightened bangs hairstyle. "I don't want to waste my summer at some camp. I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud," he quipped.

The video then flashed to a curly-haired Nick and Kevin with sideburns. "Hey man, we used to love this place. Three years ago we were campers," Nate reminded him. "Yeah man, this is where Connect 3, connected," Jason agreed.

"And you get to see your Uncle Brown," Nate added. "Not a selling point," Shane sassily replied.

The Disney Channel Original movie first debuted in 2008 to rave reviews and it became an instant classic that featured everyone's favorite brothers. The film spawned the 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Watch the legendary video, below.