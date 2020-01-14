Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Meghan Markle's new gig, Antonio Brown's Instagram Live meltdown and more , below!

Justin Chambers Reportedly Batted Mental Health Issues Amid Grey's Exit

Justin Chambers' announcement about leaving Grey's Anatomy caught us all by surprise last week, but there may be more to the story than the actor's claim that he's leaving because he wants to venture out and do different roles. According to Page Six there was a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes on set of the show, and all of that reportedly took a total on his mental heath. Allegedly, Chambers had been in and out of a mental health facility and was being treated for stress depression. (Page Six)

Meghan Markle Signs Deal with Disney

Meghan Markle and Disney have reportedly signed a deal for her to do voice overs. According to sources, she is doing this in exchange for a donation to the organization Elephants Without Borders, which is a charity that helps protect animals from poachers. Now that she and Prince Harry have stepped away from the royal spotlight, it seems that Meghan wants to get back to doing what she loves: acting. (PopCrush)

Antonio Brown Throws Pack of Penis Gummies at Baby Mama



It's safe to say that ex-NFL star Antonio Brown won't be playing football anytime soon because his online antics just keep getting more and more wild. The cops were called to his home after a heated exchange between him and the mother of his kids. Brown accused her of attempting to steal his car. (Business Insider)

He also threw a "bag of d---s" in her direction.

Justin Bieber Desperately Tries to Get "Yummy" to No. 1... and Fails

People were laughing at Justin Bieber over the weekend after he asked his fans to manipulate music chats in different ways to try and get his song "Yummy" to No. 1 on Billboard.

Despite his efforts, the song debuted at No. 2, following Roddy Rich's song "The Box." (PopCrush)

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling a Candle Scented Like Her Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a vagina-scented candle. The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle is 10.5 oz and sells for $75. The description of the product on the website explains how exactly the candle came to be: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP [Gwyneth Paltrow] —the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina'—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent." (PopCrush)

Kanye West Turned a Text Convo Into a Necklace for Kim Kardashian

Goals or nah? You decide, below.