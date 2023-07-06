Justin Trudeau Pleads With Taylor Swift to Bring Eras Tour to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a big favor to ask of Taylor Swift.

On July 5, Trudeau took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Eras Tour as well as to ask Swift to make a stop or two in Canada while she is on her trek.

"I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," he said referencing her chart-climbing song "Cruel Summer."

Swift has not commented on Trudeau's tweet as of reporting, however, he is not the only one that has reached out to Swift to ask for her to make a tour stop in their country.

Last month, Chilean President Gabriel Boric asked Swift to add a tour date for Chile. In a video posted to YouTube, he shared that he wrote her a letter to ask for a tour date there.

"I wrote to her not too long ago, let’s see if she responds, so that one day she can include us in her Latin America tour," he said.

"One day, she’ll listen to the Chilean Swifties and I have no doubt she’ll come to Chile. Hopefully sometime within the next three years," Boric shared.

Trudeau's comments come as Swift once again expanded her Eras Tour. This time around, she has added 14 dates to cities all across Europe

Swift will not be making extra stops in Warsaw, Vienna, and more. Paramore will be joining Swift on the European leg of her tour.