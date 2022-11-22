Korean Music Icon J.Y. Park Receives Backlash After Criticizing Skills of Fans Who Do His Dance Challenge

Dance challenges are a staple these days with TikTok blowing up songs and sound bites that feature choreography mimicked by thousands.

But this K-pop dance challenge to "Groove Back" by Korean music icon J.Y. Park has faced some backlash as Park has critiqued fans' dance moves online.

On Instagram, he reposted several fans' videos, writing captions like, "Love the energy! But please find and watch the dance tutorial I made. It was made for people like you," with a heart.

As reported by Allkpop, another read, "Great for day 1! Before you start day 2, you have to rotate the other way."

"Sweetheart, you're rotating the wrong way," he added.

"Got the groove but not the move. Look at the moves more precisely sweetheart," he captioned another.

He also said, "Girl you definitely got the groove! But you don't have the moves accurately. Please watch my groove dance tutorial and upload again cuz I'll be waiting!"

"I could never ever do the groove back challenge cause imagine being put on public blast by JYP," one fan tweeted.

Another person tweeted, "JYP doesnt play when it comes to the groove back dance."

Many fans criticized the singer for his harsh critiques.

"I find it extremely weird how JYP is critiquing people doing covers of his song? ‘do this not that’ shut up they're having fun," one person said.

"Why is JYP critiquing everyone’s dance challenges as if they are auditioning for his company i can’t with this man," another fan added.

Park is the founder of JYP Entertainment, one of the biggest music companies in South Korea. He served as head of the company, managing and developing groups, from 1997 to 2011.

The company has produced popular groups like Stray Kids, Itzy, Twice, GOT7, and the iconic Wonder Girls.

Park has released seven solo albums and a long list of singles over the years, including "Groove Back."