K-Pop Group NewJeans New Single ‘Ditto’ Inspired by Baltimore Club Dance Music

Girl group NewJeans are this year's breakout stars in the music world and their fresh, unique twist on typical K-pop music is what has helped catapult them to rising star status.

Now, with new pre-release buzz single "Ditto," which comes ahead of their next main single "OMG" on Jan. 2, they've made waves on social media.

According to their record label, ADOR, which is under BTS' home company, HYBE, "Ditto" incorporates influence from Baltimore club dance music.

Baltimore club dance music is a mix of hip-hop, house, and breakbeat music that originated in the Maryland city in the early 1990s with artists like 2 Live Crew's Luther Campbell.

The retro take on the track is a departure from their K-pop competitors.

The choppy beat paired with the group's silky smooth vocals already have fans putting the song on repeat. It debuted at No. 1 on the Korean MelOn chart and topped iTunes charts around the world after its release.

Similarly, NewJeans channeled 90s energy on their debut EP, NWJNS, in August 2022. That project launched the massively popular single "Hype Boy."

Two music videos were also released for "Ditto," as "Side A" and "Side B" versions that create a nostalgic, VHS tape era feel.

"Ditto" also includes a songwriting credit for oldest group member Minji, according to Genius. The song was also written by ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, who is known for her previous work at SM Entertainment, which has produced K-pop superstars such as Shinee, Red Velvet, NCT, and Aespa, who performed at Coachella 2022.

On social media, fans are loving the group, so much so that their name trends on Twitter frequently. Many call them a "breath of fresh air."

"Airpods aren’t enough i need to inject NewJeans’ music into my veins," one fan tweeted.

"OMG they ate," another fan added of the "Ditto" music videos.

In their short but bright career, the group have already won major awards like Best New Artist at the Melon Music Awards, so if "Ditto" is only the pre-buzz single, then "OMG" is going to make an even bigger splash.