Kane Brown, Wife Katelyn Reveal They’ve Got Two More on the Way

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, aren't done yet. The country star says they've got two more duets on the way.

The Browns had major success with their No. 1 hit "Thank God," so why not try for it again?

That song was an epic success for Brown for a couple of reasons: It went to number No. 1 on the charts, bringing his total count of No. 1 songs to over 10. It was also his first duet with his wife.

Brown has told us on Taste of Country Nights before that he and his wife are down to do more songs, as long as they makes sense and fit their agenda. It would seem that it's becoming a reality now.

The singer just told CMT that he and Kate have found two more songs that fit their needs, and the duets will be coming in the near future.

Details are slim right now, but Brown says that one of the songs is "way more country than the other one. The other one is just blatantly pop."

"I think it's gonna be a massive song because Kate is an incredible singer, and she can ... she really gets to showcase her voice in this," he says, praising his wife. The pop song is apparently called "Body Talk."

When Are Kane and Katelyn Brown Releasing More Duets?

Brown is heading out on the road for his The High Road Tour in March 2025, following the release of his 2025 new album with the same name.

Everything is already laid out, though Brown is being a little tight-lipped on the album details. It'll be out Jan. 24.

