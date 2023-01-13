Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.

It is unclear when the ceremony took place, though Kanye and Censori were pictured out and about with Ye wearing a gold wedding band earlier this week. The Chicago rapper-producer released a new song alternatively titled "Censori Overload" on Alex Jones' InfoWar site last month. Censori has reportedly worked as a Yeezy architectural designer for several years.

Kanye West is 10 months removed from Kim Kardashian officially ending their marriage with a win in divorce court last March. Last November, they finalized everything including custody of their children and child support. Ye was ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support for their four kids Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm.

Since the split, West has dated multiple other woman including Chaney Jones and actress Julia Fox. Fox recently came out and asserted she dated Ye to distract him from his obsession with Kim Kardashian.

Ye had a turmoil filled 2022 fourth quarter caused by erratic behavior, hate speech and revelations of Hitler admiration. It looks like he's beginning 2023 with love on his mind.