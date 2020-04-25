Kanye West Is Reportedly an Official Billionaire

Kanye West is officially a billionaire.

Forbes confirmed that the rapper is a billionaire in an article published on Friday (April 24). The outlet originally featured him on a cover of an issue last year, at the time, he refused to share his financial records.

“I’m not a numbers guy,” he said in 2019. “To ask me to somehow translate this to numbers is to ask your grandmother exactly what the recipe of the cake was.”

Because the outlet did not have the documents to confirm that he was, in fact, a billionaire, the Yeezy creator slammed Forbes publicly during a panel. He claimed that he showed reporters a receipt for $890 million, Forbes staff denied his claim.

The 42-year-old finally shared his financial records, and the outlet reported that he is worth roughly $1.3 billion. West denied their estimate and claimed that he is worth $3.3 billion. His sister-in-law Kylie Jenner has a reported net worth of $1 billion.

The article shared that he listed $81 million in “buildings and improvements,” $21 million in land, $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.