Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again

Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram.

Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants, resulting in major companies to sever ties with him.

Last week, Forbes reported that the fashion designer was no longer on its list of billionaires and has a new estimated net worth of $400 million.

Despite his controversies and hate speech, a slew of his fans rushed to GoFundMe in a quest to help the rapper maintain his billionaire status.

In fact, several campaigns popped up on the crowdfunding site, according to AllHipHop, including one page declaring their goal to "Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again."

GoFundMe appears to have removed the fundraising attempts as of publishing, with reports stating it earned only $5 before being taken down.

In October, West claimed on Instagram that fellow rapper Diddy was controlled by "the Jews," causing the social media platform to temporarily suspend his account.

West then went on Twitter claiming he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people, according to BuzzFeed News.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," West wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Following public pressure, GAP, Adidas and luxury fashion house Balenciaga canceled all deals with the "Heartless" rapper. He was also dropped by major talent agency CAA following his hateful outburst.

Variety also reported MRC studio executives announced in an internal memo that a completed documentary about West will be shelved due to his recent remarks.

The memo reportedly read:

This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.