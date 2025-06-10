Kanye West is at it again! Four years after legally changing his name to Ye, the rapper has modified his moniker one more time.

According to Page Six, new legal filings show the 24-time Grammy winner has upgraded his name to "Ye Ye."

Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. are all listed under "manager or member name," according to the outlet.

As of now, West/Ye/Ye Ye has not publicly acknowledged his name change.

Earlier this month, the rapper revealed on social media that he would no longer be using his @kanywest handle.

"Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye. Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on June 1.

The name change comes as the "Gold Digger" rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly launched her own company in the U.S., Bianca Censori Inc.

New Name, Who Dis? Kanye West Remixes Himself Yet Again—Say Hello to ‘Ye Ye’ Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

According to the US Sun, she registered her company in California in May.

Although the company is listed under her own name, her husband is listed on the registration as a director of the company.

In 2020, Censori began working as an architect for West's clothing brand, Yeezy. The fashion designer married the rapper in a private ceremony in December 2022.

