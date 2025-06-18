Chaos Outside Court: Karen Read Celebrates Verdict, Witnesses Decry ‘Miscarriage of Justice’

Tears, cheers and outrage! Karen Read walks free after explosive murder trial.

After her first trial ended in a mistrial, Read was found "not guilty" of murder in Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday (June 18).

After being accused of murdering her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, she was acquitted of all major charges after a months-long two-trial process.

She sobbed as the verdict rang out in the courtroom and immediately embraced her lawyers.

Exiting the courthouse, Read was met with raucous cheers from a slew of supporters.

"I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters," she told the cheering crowd, her voice cracking with emotion.

"No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have. Than I have, and my team. Thank you," she continued.

"We thank everyone for your support from the heart, including all the content providers who helped spread the word. Thank you so much. God bless you," Read added.

Her father then stepped forward, adding, "I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter Karen, the support of the entire Read extended family. I want to acknowledge the greatest team of attorneys."

However, not everyone was happy with the outcome. Within hours, prosecution witnesses blasted the verdict as a "devastating miscarriage of justice," reigniting outrage over the controversial case.

The jury found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, as well as not guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Read was only found guilty of operating under the influence of liquor in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend

Accusations Against Karen Read Explained

Read was accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a heavy night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors claimed an angry Read hit O'Keefe and left him to die in a blizzard after the two got into a fight.

Her defense team, however, alleged the former college professor was framed after O'Keefe was involved in an altercation inside the home of a fellow police officer, dragged outside and left in the snow to die from hypothermia.

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial on July 1, 2024, due to a hung (deadlocked) jury.