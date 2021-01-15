Kelly Clarkson says that most celebrities were mean to her during her American Idol days—except for one kind star.

On the Thursday (January 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Piece by Piece" singer shared just how terribly famous people treated her back in 2002, during her time on American Idol.

But there was one celebrity who was nice to Clarkson.

On her talk show, Clarkson spoke to Jennifer Love Hewitt via video chat about their very first meeting. "You probably don’t remember this, but it stuck with me [for] so long, almost twenty years now ... Right after — you have no idea I’m about to say this and you probably don’t remember — but it was at some kind of MTV Awards or something or VMAs or something, I don’t know what it was, but you ran up to me."

The television host and pop star explained that their meeting took place shortly after she and the other two final contestants were revealed during the first season of American Idol. "We were just so slammed and everything was happening like in a whirlwind and people like were really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season," she admitted.

“Like, everyone was so rude to us, like, on the carpet, like at the show," Clarkson recalled. "It was so bad. It was a horrible experience... and you came up to me and ran up to me out of nowhere and were like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m really rooting for you!'"

At the time, the actress offered Clarkson words of wisdom regarding her newfound fame. “You told me, ‘Please keep the ones you love so close and it’ll end up being about a few people in your life, unfortunately, but this business can be really hard. And just remember to keep those people who really love you’ — and you just gave me this advice that was really, really kind in such an… unkind rather time for me, personally."

Watch the interview, below.