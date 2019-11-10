13-Year-Old ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Broadway Star Laurel Griggs Dies

Actress Laurel Griggs passed away at age thirteen on Tuesday (November 5).

The teenager died in New York City's Mount Siani Hospital after she was rushed there following a severe asthma attack, Page Six reported. Friends and family have since shared their fond memories of the starlet on social media.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," Griggs' grandfather, David Rivlin, wrote in a Facebook message. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."

Actor Lucas Papaelias dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her. "My @oncemusical family tragically lost one of our youngest members this past week. We are heartbroken & devastated… We will never forget this sweet, talented, young soul."

On Friday (November 8), Griggs was laid to rest with her entire school, Clinton School, in attendance for her funeral. A memorial service will be held Sunday (November 10).

Griggs made her Broadway debut beside Scarlett Johansson in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013.

Watch her Saturday Night Live Christmas skit, below.