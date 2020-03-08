Lil Baby’s Alabama Concert Ends in Gunfire

Lil Baby's Saturday (March 7) concert in Birmingham, Alabama ended in gunfire.

Dominique Armani Jones was in the middle of performing "My Dawg" at Bill Harris Arena around 10 PM when gunfire erupted from the side of the stage, according to multiple reports. The rapper and fans alike panicked and ran for cover, the venue was quickly evacuated.

One person was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to UAB Hospital, according to Alabama.com. No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Fans captured video of the incident that shows two men on the side of the stage running towards Jones, seemingly trying to get away before the actual gunshots took place. TMZ reported that a physical altercation took place prior to the gunshots.

The video shows that once Jones and fans realized that they had just heard gunshots, everyone began to scramble. Police arrived shortly after and cleared the area and then took the gunshot victim to the hospital.

Lil Baby nor his team have released a public statement about the incident.

Watch a video from the scene, below.