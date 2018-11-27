Lindsay Lohan’s Response to Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Video Is So, So Cringeworthy

So not fetch.

That's how we feel about Lindsay Lohan's response to Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" music video. Though the visuals haven't dropped yet (word on the street is they're coming this Friday), the pop star has been dropping clues like crazy, so we know it's going to pay homage to four classic female-fronted romcoms: Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Bring It On. We also know that Legally Blonde's Jennifer Coolidge and Mean Girls actors Jonathan Bennett and Bethany Byrd will be reprising their roles in their respective films; however, a photo shared by the pop star last week confirms LiLo's iconic Mean Girls character Cady Heron is being played by Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies.

And, of course, Lohan had some weird, back handed words to say about the casting.

Behind the scenes," she captioned a selfie from an undisclosed shoot, But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty."

Though the caption may look like a compliment on the surface, there's a lot to unpack.

1) We're guessing Lohan wasn't asked to participate in the video, and she's not happy about it. Hence the "ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan."

2) Saying she's "flattered" by Ari loving Mean Girls is basically saying the movie was all her. She also tagged the singer to make sure she saw the comment.

3) Speaking of tagging, she didn't bestow that honor to Gillies, instead just throwing in the little remark that she loves her show.

AWKWARD.

Check out the cringeworthy post below.

This isn't the only thing LiLo's posted recently that deserves a double take. Last week, she commented "taste" on one of Tyga's Instagram pictures, which raised a lot of eyebrows.