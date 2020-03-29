Living Room Concert for America: How to Watch + Who’s Performing

Fox and iHeartRadio have teamed up to bring The Living Room Concert For America amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event will feature numerous performances from some of the biggest names in music and special guests. The commercial-free show is set to air on Sunday (March 29) at 9 PM ET via Fox, Fox Now and it's digital platforms. Fans can also listen via the iHeartRadio app. While tuning in, fans can donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

The one-hour special will be hosted by Elton John and feature remote performances from Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw.

Each performance will take place in their own living rooms and filmed with their own cell phones and audio equipment that they have available, to make it as safe as possible while adhering to social distancing.

Special guests during the evening will include Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Ciara, Russell Wilson, among others.