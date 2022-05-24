Bride Furious After Maid of Honor Airs Grievances During Wedding Speech

When your friend asks you to be their maid of honor, it is usually custom to give a speech during the reception. The speech usually is filled with fond memories, jokes and well wishes for the newlyweds.

However, one woman took the opportunity to air her grievances with the bride during her speech, infuriating her friend.

The woman explained she "sobbed" throughout the ceremony as she was "mourning" her friendship with the bride, claiming their relationship changed after she met her now-husband.

"My childhood best friend got married recently. Her husband is very lovely and he takes care of her. They've been together for 7 years and I've known him pretty well through my friendship with my best friend," she wrote via Reddit, according to the Mirror.

"But after they got serious things changed. Our friendship changed. A lot of you will say this is natural and priorities change and I agree. I agree that things can not always be the same, but still. I feel completely mad about it. I know I should respect her and move on with my life, but I have to also make peace with the fact that this change does not make me feel well."

She continued: "I was her maid of honor. A great honor indeed. The entire time of the ceremony I was sobbing. Not because I felt touched, but because I mourned our friendship. Everyone thought it was cute and how touched and happy I was but I was not."

The woman noted she had a speech prepared, but decided to "scrap" it and tell her friend how she felt.

"I said that I don't want to lie, I want to be honest but I'm not happy," she explained. "I'm not happy that this person she married is the reason our friendship changed. I'm not happy on this day. I just pretended the whole day for her sake, but it would be a shame for me to get up there and lie about how happy and excited I am. I said I'm not happy but regardless I have to suck it up and congratulate the happy couple."

After her speech, the guests were shocked. "There was an awkward silence for 2-3 minutes after my speech. My best friend was whispering something to her husband. The entire night she ignored me. I asked to speak to her and she angrily told me how it was not the right time."

The woman said she didn't hear from her friend for a few days after the wedding, but she eventually reached out to ask if she wanted "to ruin" her big day.

"It had been 2 days and my friend hadn't texted or called me. During that time many of our mutual friends said that what I did was very selfish and that masking selfishness as honesty is not an excuse to make things awkward at the wedding. My friend contacted me later and only asked me if my purpose was to ruin the mood of her wedding. I said no. The purpose was to be honest. She said I'm trying to play the victim and said she can't believe I haven't even shown a bit of remorse about what I said."

She refused to apologize for "being honest," and now the other woman's husband "feels uncomfortable about me."

Reddit users were outraged by the maid of honor's behavior, with many advising her to seek therapy to help her heal from the hurt she is feeling.

"Get over yourself. It’s been seven years and things change when you are committed to someone that long. You made things uncomfortable for her on her wedding day. You're selfish and clearly have an inability to change or be flexible," one person wrote.

"OP [original poster] needs to get into therapy," another chimed in. "She had several options, not to come to the wedding, not give a speech, or end the friendship. She chose none of those options. Instead, she decided to ruin her BF's wedding."