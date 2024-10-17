Man ‘Annoyed’ His Mom Keeps Hanging Out With His Ex

On Reddit, a man explained why his "annoyed" with his mother for hanging out with his ex.

"So , first post so forgive any mistakes. Me and my ex split up about 6 months ago and all my family still like him. We broke up because he was very narcissistic when we was alone and very controlling but when we was with friends or family he was lovely," the man began.

However, the man's mother still raves about his ex despite the two of them no longer being together. She also still hangs out with him and the pair are set to go on a shopping trip.

"Since we broke up my mum still goes on about him and she’s going shopping with him on Sunday. Not only this but he keeps commenting on her posts and vice versa (gay relationship between us so nothing like that)," he said.

This has caused tension between the man and his mom and it has now begun to affect the man.

"Anyway this has caused a lot of tension and arguments between us and I’ve tried to say it’s effecting me as he was very abusive towards me when we was together but no one seems to believe it. She doesn’t seem to think it’s an issue but just need advice," he concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with them agreeing the man was not wrong for being upset with his mother.

"Maybe after some time he'll show his true colors to your mom. Then she'll understand where you're coming from," said one person.

"I’m not sure of your situation but I would definitely consider no contact for a while if it’s possible. Since you already told them about how it makes you feel, It seems like they are disregarding your feelings. Mom is the AH here. No parent should ever do anything that is going to negatively affect their children in that way," someone else advised.

"I've known people like him and they usually can't keep up the facade forever. It would bother me if my mom were spending time with him when she could be spending with me (if that's what you want) If that's the case I would definitely let your mom how that makes you feel," shared someone else.

"Sometimes you lose friends during breakups, that’s just part of it. Even if your mom and him were incredibly close, she’s your mom, and nothing will ever trump that. Your mom and your ex need to stop seeing each other, even as friends, as this is not right. Your mom needs to support you, and he needs to move on. This is almost certainly a way for your ex to stay in your life, he knows this is inappropriate and he is doing this because it bothers you," a Reddit user commented.