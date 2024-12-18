Man Blames Girlfriend for ‘Ruining’ Birthday After She Refuses to Pay Entire Group’s Dinner Bill

A woman wanted to do "something special" for her boyfriend's birthday, but quickly regretted it.

"I told him I’d take him out to a nice dinner. Just the two of us and I’d cover the bill. He was super excited and agreed. So I made a reservation at a nice restaurant, put on a nice dress and was so excited to see his reaction," she wrote on Reddit.

However, when they arrived at the restaurant, she learned that her boyfriend, Ryan, invited his best friend and his girlfriend without telling her.

READ MORE: Woman Shocked After Wealthy Friend Asks Her to Split Expensive Dinner Bill: ‘He Invited Me!’

"I was caught off guard but thought why not having a nice couple dinner. The whole time his best friend and his girlfriend ordered a ton of appetizers and multiple drinks each. I started panicking a little because I realized this bill was going to be way more than I’d planned for," the woman said.

As the dinner was nearing its end, "Ryan leaned over and said, 'Don’t forget, you said you’d cover it.'"

"I told him I agreed to pay for his dinner because of his birthday and not for another couple, I didn’t even knew was coming. He said it’s 'rude' to invite people to dinner and not pay for them. At this point I already thought wtf wrong with you and told him it’s ruder to invite people to a dinner that someone else is paying for without telling them first," The woman continued.

When the bill came, she paid for her and Ryan's meal, and told his friend that he needed to cover the rest.

"Both looked at me as if I had insulted them in some way, saying I embarrassed them in front of the server. In addition to that Ryan even called me 'cheap"' and said I ruined his birthday," the confused woman stated.

READ MORE: Woman Demands Server Split Bill for Large Group: ‘Not Paying for Moochers’

Since the dinner, her boyfriend has been giving her the "cold shoulder" and chastises her for "embarrassing" him in front of his friend.

Now, she is contemplating dumping her boyfriend over the entire ordeal.

In the comments, Redditors slammed her boyfriend, with a majority of people urging her to dump him.

"What your BF did was 100% wrong and very rude. His friends were just as bad or worse. And you really should break up. Trust me, if a young man likes you, he wouldn't treat you like this," one person wrote.

"You absolutely deserve better than this! The only reason his friends ordered a ton of food/drinks was because they expected you to pay for it. You also told your bf that you wanted to do a nice dinner with just the two of you. Your bf is a POS and so are his friend & his gf," another user chimed in.

"If you accept this behavior from him now by staying with him, it will only get worse. You deserve more. Get out and don’t waste anymore time," a third person commented.