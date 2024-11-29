Man Breaks Up With Single Mom Girlfriend After She Pressures Him to Raise Her Baby

A 28-year-old man on Reddit broke up with his single mom girlfriend after she pressured him to get married and raise her child from another relationship.

"I met this amazing girl recently, and we hit it off instantly. During one of our first conversations, she told me upfront that she has a baby and asked if I’d be open to dating someone with a child. I really respected her honesty and felt a strong connection, so I told her I wasn’t sure, but I was willing to get to know her and take things slow to see where it could go," he began.

"However, just a few days into talking, she started sharing that she’s looking for someone serious, someone who could step into the role of a husband and a father figure for her baby. I completely understand why she’d want that stability and why it’s important to her, but I realized I’m not in a place where I can offer that right now," the man continued.

Ultimately, he decided to break up with her since they are at different stages in life.

"I decided to be honest with her and told her that I didn’t want to waste her time, especially since she clearly knows what she wants. I explained that I really like her but didn’t feel ready to meet the kind of commitment she’s looking for, especially so soon. She got upset and said I wasn’t taking her seriously, but I felt like dragging it out would have been worse," he explained, adding he "really tried to be respectful and upfront because I know how important this is to her."

Users in the comments section sounded off, primarily siding with the man.

"Actually, you are a gentleman. Taking on a girlfriend is one thing, but taking on a girlfriend and a child is something else entirely," one user wrote.

"You did the right thing. You were honest that it's not something you can do in your life currently. You were honest and hopefully she appreciates you not wasting her time. It probably would've been nice for you to know about the child immediately," another shared.

"You made a VERY wise choice. At the end of the day, someone that desperate to fill a role in their life cannot be trusted to have true intentions as it relates to whom they choose. Finding someone at your own stage in life, free from encumbrances and willing to start a life together from scratch is a much better choice," someone else advised.

"Don't worry about it, at one week you are still just strangers," another chimed in.