Man Demands Girlfriend Hide ‘Slutty’ Sleeve Tattoo

A woman is frustrated with her boyfriend because he reacted negatively to a new sleeve tattoo she is "super proud of."

"It’s a wolf face surrounded by flowers and other patterns. I think it looks amazing, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. I’ve never had any issues showing it off in public or at work— it’s not inappropriate or offensive, just a personal piece of art that means a lot to me," the woman wrote on Reddit.

However, her boyfriend "absolutely hates" when she shows it off "in public or at work."

"He says it’s 'too much' and that people will judge me or think less of me because of it. He even suggested I cover it up when I’m at work (even though my job is totally fine with tattoos), or when we go out together," the woman recalled.

Her boyfriend told her that her new ink makes her look "slutty," which "really hurt" her feelings, and his comment is starting to make her consider getting the tattoo removed.

"It’s like he’s ashamed of me for having it, and it’s gotten to the point where I’ve cried over it more than once. I’m doubting my own decision to get something that I once loved because of how much his words have been getting to me," she shared on the forum.

Despite her being "proud" of the tattoo, her boyfriend doesn't like her being "on display."

"I’m honestly frustrated because I don’t think I should have to hide a part of myself just because he’s uncomfortable with it. I’ve never given him a reason to think I’m doing this for attention or anything, but he keeps bringing it up like I’m being disrespectful to him by not covering up," she concluded.

Users tried to comfort the woman in the comments section, with many suggesting she rethink her relationship.

"Him saying that 'other people' will think these things about you is him saying that’s what HE thinks. Don’t stay with someone who judges you that way and tries to make you think it’s coming from everywhere when really it’s coming from him," one person wrote.

"Tattoos are (mostly) forever, bad boyfriends should not be. He doesn't share your interests, he doesn't accept you as you are, and he's walking all over your bodily autonomy. Time for him to go," another commented.

"He’s projecting his own insecurities on you," someone else shared.