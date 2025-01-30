Man Demands Half of Friend’s Winnings From Contest He Referred: ‘Started Calling Me Slurs’

A man on Reddit doesn't know what to do after his friend demanded half of his winnings from a bank promotion they referred him to.

"If you refer a friend, both parties will get a scratch card that could give you [one] out of five cash [prizes]: $10, $20, $30, $90, $300 and $2,000," the man began.



Initially, he was hesitant to enter the contest because he had been burned in the past, but his friend "spammed" eventually "persuaded" him to give it a shot.

"I got insanely lucky and got a scratch card worth $2,000. I was happy and ecstatic about the money and wanted to put it in my savings," he shared.

When he told his pal about his win, however, they "wanted half" of the money just for referring him to the contest.

"I said no way since he did receive some money through referring me. After some back and forth, I just said I would give him $200 as a courtesy but he rejected it and said it wasn't enough," he continued.

His friend argued that "without him," he would have never won anything.

"I told him either take the $200 or get $0 and he started calling me slurs. Now I feel bad," he concluded his post.

Users in the comments section urged the man to reconsider his friendship.

"A friend should be happy for you, not look at you as a meal ticket. Get a new friend," one person wrote.

"But here is the lesson: If you win money, don't tell people about it. When you win money, other people may feel they are just as entitled to it as you are and will ask for a share. You never know who that will be; sometimes it's the people you least expect it to be," another advised.

"If he calls you slurs, he's not your friend," someone else commented.