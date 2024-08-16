Man Refuses to Help ‘Fund’ Brother’s Wedding After He Disrespects His Wife

A man is refusing to help pay for his brother's upcoming wedding after his brother insulted his wife and never apologized.

"I have a younger brother, Tim, who recently got engaged. Our family has always been close, and I've been relatively successful in my career. Because of this, I've been able to help out family members financially when needed. Tim and his fiancée, Lisa, have been planning their dream wedding, and naturally, he came to me asking if I could contribute a significant amount to help cover the costs," the man began on Reddit.

His brother recently joked that the man's wedding, which took place three years ago, was "nice, but not exactly the fairy tale" wedding he's planning for himself.

"He then implied that if we had asked for help, maybe our wedding could have been better. This hurt Sarah [my wife] deeply, as she put her heart into planning our wedding," the man recalled.

He confronted his brother, telling him "that his comment was out of line and that he owed Sarah an apology."

"He brushed it off, saying he was just joking and that we were being too sensitive. Sarah feels disrespected and is upset that Tim doesn't see the problem. Now, Tim is pressuring me for the money, and our parents are subtly hinting that I should help out for the sake of family unity. However, Sarah feels strongly that we shouldn't give a dime until Tim apologizes sincerely. I agree with her, but I also don't want to be the cause of a family rift," he concluded.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many urging him not to give his brother a penny.

"So, you and your wife had a lovely and personalized wedding that was funded by yourselves... but your brother, who didn't contribute a dime towards yours, wants you to subsidize his 'fairy tale wedding?' Tell your brother that maybe if he kicked in some cash towards yours, you know, 'cause FAMILY, it could have been fancier and more up to his standards, but since he didn't, he and his fiancée can fund their own wedding and see how much that gets them," one person wrote.

"Even if he didn’t insult your wife and your wedding, it’s a wedding, not a life-saving surgery. If he doesn’t have enough money for what he wants, he can just save like normal people," another commented.

"Where was the call for unity when he hurt your wife's feelings and insulted your wedding? Oh right, they don't see you as actual valued family members! The only unity your family wants is your money and silence. Give them neither," someone else advised.