Reddit Backs Man Who Told Sister the Name She Picked Out for Her Baby Is ‘Incredibly Stupid’

Reddit is backing one man after he called his sister a "sh---y parent" for giving her baby an "incredibly stupid" name.

In his post, the man explained why unusual baby names are triggering for him. "I am a man who was given a woman's name at birth. A good example is naming your son Alice," he revealed.

"My parents are hippies and gave their oldest son a girl's name to 'stick it to the man,' and I will never forgive them for it. That name caused me to be bullied and damaged my professional life in ways I cannot describe," he added.

The man shared that his sister, who is pregnant with her first child, "inherited my parent's stupid propensity to see their children as fashion statements."

"Last night, she revealed to the family the name of her daughter. It's Krxstxl," he continued, adding it's pronounced like "Crystal," which he also doesn't like but is at least "appropriate."

The man, who wasn't surprised to learn his mom had a hand in picking the baby's name, tried to explain why it's a "terrible idea."

"She's naming a human, not a dog. I don't care what kind of fashion statement she's trying to make. This is a person who will have to live with that name until they die or has it changed," he argued.

However, his family brushed him off, telling him he's only upset because he could never accept his own name.

"I told my sister she was being either selfish, stupid or an incredibly strong combination of the two if she thinks her daughter will want a stupid name like Krxstxl," the man wrote, adding that they got into an argument.

"I told her I already see her and her husband as sh---y parents for using their kid to be off-brand with her name and left right after," he continued.

In the comments section, Reddit readers sympathized with the man and felt sorry for the child.

"I'm going to get downvoted, but as someone who changed their name the moment they turned 18, you're right. She is stupid ... It's a horrendous name that will do nothing but get the child bullied. It's not 'unique' or cute. Her child is not an accessory. I personally think stupid crap like this should fall under child abuse," one user wrote.

"I had a student named this and signed her name Kris on everything. Didn't even try to tell me how to pronounce it, just said, please call me Kris," someone else commented.

"As a teen, she will be asked if she was named after a porn star. Horrible," another shared.