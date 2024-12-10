Man Won’t Let Parents Move Into His New Home so They Can Retire: ‘Accused Me of Being Ungrateful’

A 34-year-old man is at odds with his elderly parents after he refused to let them move into his new home so they can retire sooner.

"I recently bought my first home after years of hard work and saving. It’s a modest but beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood, and I’m incredibly proud of achieving this milestone. My parents (both in their late 60s) currently live in a rented apartment, and while they’re not struggling financially, they’ve expressed concerns about retirement and wanting a more stable living arrangement," he began on Reddit.

The moment he told his parents about his new home, they "approached" him asking if they could move in.

"They said it would give them a chance to downsize, save money, and spend more time with me. While I love my parents and respect everything they’ve done for me, I was honest and told them that I wanted this house to be my personal space. I’ve lived with them most of my life, and I was looking forward to having my independence," he continued.

His parents were livid that he would not allow them to move into his newly purchased him.

"They accused me of being ungrateful, reminding me that they sacrificed a lot to support me through college and early adulthood. They even suggested that I owe it to them to give back now that I’m in a better financial position. Some extended family members also chimed in, saying I should 'honor' my parents by letting them live with me," the man shared.

He also tried to offer up other solutions, such as "assisting with rent or finding a better place for them."

"I’m not ready to share my home. It’s not about them personally; it’s about finally having a space that’s mine. Despite this, they continue to pressure me, and now I’m starting to feel like I might actually be selfish for saying no," the man concluded his post.

Redditors backed the man in the comments, with many suggesting that him offering up alternative solutions was sufficient.

"You’re allowed to have boundaries. Helping them financially is more than enough. You don’t owe anyone your independence just because they’re family," one person stressed.

"Setting boundaries is important for maintaining your own well-being, and offering financial help doesn't mean sacrificing your independence," another wrote.

"The minute you allow them into your home they will try to go back to the parent/child relationship and try to control every aspect and have no respect for you. Don't do it. Save your sanity," someone else commented.