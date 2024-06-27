Woman Won’t Let Parents Who Are ‘Terrible With Money’ Move in After They Lose Their Home

A woman who has been living in her own home for several years, is refusing to allow her parents to move in after they lost their house.

"I bought it with my own money and have worked hard to make it a comfortable and safe place after growing up in a very unstable environment. My parents (60s) have always been terrible with money, constantly making poor financial decisions despite my efforts to help them budget," she said on Reddit.

Her parents recently "lost their house due to foreclosure."

"They reached out to me asking if they could move in temporarily while they got back on their feet. But two additional adults would really stretch the limits of my house, and I value my privacy and independence. More importantly, my parents have a history of being overbearing and disrespecting my boundaries. The last time my parents stayed with me, they criticized everything about my lifestyle, rearranged furniture without asking, and even got into an argument with one of my neighbors," the woman continued.

She offered to help them find an "affordable rental," and even offered to pay their first month rent.

"They refused, saying that family should stick together and that it was my duty to help them in their time of need," she recalled.

Her siblings are divided on her decision, her brother thinks she's "heartless," whereas, her younger sister understands where she's coming from.

"Both of them live in smaller apartments so they do not have the option to host my parents. My parents have been guilt-tripping me, saying they took care of me growing up, and now it's my turn to take care of them. My parents are now telling my extended family that I'm abandoning them and I am getting messages from relatives," the woman added.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many urging her not to let her parents move in.

"It's very generous of you to offer to find them a place and pay the first month's rent! I fear if you let them move in, they will not leave," one person wrote.

"Older brother can simply transfer to a LARGER apartment for good old Mom and Dad. After all, he's the oldest child. He should be the most responsible," another user stated.

"Once your parents move into your house, they'll never leave. They're not going to stay with you until they get back on their feet, you're their retirement plan," a third person commented.