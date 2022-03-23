Megan Thee Stallion and her label owner's ongoing legal issues have spilled over onto the internet, with both of them blasting each other on social media.

The back-and-forth started on Monday night (March 21), when Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Certified Ent., Megan's label, shared a TMZ headline about Crawford suing Megan for allegedly not fulfilling her record contract.

"Stop playing the victim @theestallion u haven’t paid for 1 show since 2019 hiding behind #Rocnation," Crawford captioned the post. "U can keep that bullshit ass mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready."

Megan responded on Twitter, going on a lengthy rant in opposition of Crawford's claims. "First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?" she posted.

"My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)," she continued. "Why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there... lord free me from this joke ass label...I choose not to say nothing back abt court and address shit online but im getting tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47 the last girl on 1501 mad at this man too!"

She added, "Carl I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU FUCKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE... Carl you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking shit to me like I got yo fucking money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS NOT RICH. Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID."

The Houston rapper went on to question the logic of Crawford's latest legal issue.

"Also, how can I owe you any of MY money out side of music when your team can’t even provide ACTUAL statements of what i owe," she posted. "You also haven’t PAID ME since 2019. Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it’s not? Jokes... People love bringing up roc nation like hell yeah my team is great am I supposed to have a bad one?… and what abt it bitch... Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y’all in court."

Crawford clapped back at Megan's response on Instagram. "Aye y'all believe that bullshit all y'all want to," he wrote on his IG Story. "[I don't] got Twitter fingers so I'm not bout to type shit all day..but I promise everything said about me about that matter is a lie. The truth will be out soon enough...Defamation claim on the way...This is coming from a bona fide alcoholic who fucked the whole industry including her best friend nigga."

Megan and the 1501 label have been embroiled in litigation for the past couple of years. Megan sued the label in 2020, after claiming they refused to renegotiate her contract. Last month, tensions flared again when Megan called out Crawford and claimed he owes her money.