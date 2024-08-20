‘Kill Bill’ Star Michael Madsen Arrested for ‘Spousal Battery': REPORT

Michael Madsen was reportedly arrested following a domestic dispute with his wife.

According to Fox News Digital, the Kill Bill star was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 1).

Content warning: domestic violence

Fox News Digital reports authorities responded to a call regarding a "family disturbance" over the weekend.

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," Lieutenant Adam Zeko said in a statement.

"Based on the initial investigation, deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife. Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery," Zeko added.

The 66-year-old was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station in the early hours of the morning.

Zeko noted the "investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing."

Madsen was released shortly after posting a $20,000 bond.

The actor could face up to one year in jail if found guilty, according to the outlet.

A rep for the Reservoir Dogs star told TMZ that the incident "was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."

Michael and DeAnna tied the knot in 1996. The couple have three sons together: Hudson, Calvin and Luke. Hudson died in January 2022.

The Donnie Brasco actor also shares sons Christian and Max with ex Jeannine Bisignano.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic abuse, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-799-7233.