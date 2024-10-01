Do *NOT* Install That Windows 11 Update — Here’s Why

If you haven't already updated your PC to Windows 11, you may want to hold off until Microsoft gives the OK to do so.

The tech giant recently released a completely optional Windows 11 update that was supposed to add some new features, however, the update hasn't gone as planned.

According to Windows Latest, the update "is not a mandatory release, so it’s not supposed to start downloading on its own, but some people alleged that it started installing automatically."

"Either way, it’s causing a lot of problems. First and foremost, Windows 11 KB5043145 could cause a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and a Green Screen of Death (GSOD)," the outlet reports.

READ MORE: Social Security Number Stolen? Here’s What To Do Next

Microsoft is aware of the glitch and has removed the update from its site for the time being.

"We are currently investigating this issue. We will provide an update when more information is available," the company wrote on their site.

"According to the reports, some devices automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated restart attempts. In some cases, BitLocker recovery can also be triggered. This issue also causes USB and Bluetooth connections to fail in some devices. Hardware connected via USB and Bluetooth, such as keyboards, memory sticks, printers, and wireless mouses, no longer work after installing the update. In these cases, the USB Host Controller under the Device Manager displays a yellow exclamation mark," the company added.

How to Fix Windows 11 Update:

If you unfortunately updated to Windows 11 and are experiencing problems, there might be a remedy.

Select the Start button, then select Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View Update History > Uninstall updates.