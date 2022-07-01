YouTuber and Minecraft Gamer Technoblade Dead at 23

YouTuber Technoblade has passed away at age 23. He was diagnosed with cancer last year.

This week, Technoblade's father uploaded one last video to the YouTuber's channel.

In it, he announced that his son had passed away from cancer. His father recounted his love for his son and he also recounted the YouTuber's final days.

His also revealed Technoblade spent his final hours writing a letter to his fans, which he then read out loud.

Watch below:

As the video ends, the screen cuts to black and a message from his family is displayed across the screen.

The message reads:

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."

After the video was uploaded, fans took to the comments to remember him.

Other video creators also took to social media to share their tributes.

Technoblade was known in the gaming community for helping to champion the video game Minecraft on YouTube. He amassed over 10 million subscribers over the course of roughly a decade.

His oldest videos date back to 2013 and his channel highlights his love and passion for the game as well as his expressive creativity.