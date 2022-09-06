Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding.

The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.

"My fiancé and I are planning on getting married in a small venue with 50 guests at an absolute maximum," the bride-to-be wrote via parenting forum Mumsnet. "With our immediate families and then grandparents, aunts and uncles, as well as my fiancé’s best man, and two bridesmaids for me, this comes to 47 which we were happy with. My parents have very kindly offered to help us to pay for the wedding. My mom is now saying that she wants to invite her friends to our wedding."

However, the woman explained that the only "friends" invited to the event are those who are in the "bridal party."

"My fiancé and I aren’t even inviting all the friends we would have invited in an ideal world because we want to keep numbers and costs down, and we had also wanted to keep it intimate. I’ve tried to explain this to my mum and she keeps bringing up the money," the woman continued.

The woman's mother "wants to invite her three best friends and their partners, as well as at least four other friends and their husbands too. This would take us over the 50 guest list limit and the only way we’d be able to accommodate it is if my fiancé and I cut down our list of family or don’t have anyone in our bridal party!"

Now, the woman doesn't know what to do. She doesn't want to upset her mom as she is helping pay for the event, but at the same time it's her wedding and she wants to keep it small.

"My fiancé and I don’t want to invite loads of people who aren’t our own close friends. I don’t know how to broach this with my mom without her getting defensive, angry or upset with us," she concluded.

In the comments section, users rallied behind the bride-to-be, with many advising her to return her mom's money and reject her demands.

"Tell her that you're grateful, but you didn't realize when you accepted her offer that it came with strings attached and you'd rather pay for your own wedding than have a wedding you're not going to enjoy," one person wrote.

"She either butts out (you’d probably have to give her the money back) or she pays for the next package up (100 guests?) to accommodate all the people she wants to invite," another suggested.

"She's being completely unreasonable. I'd offer her her money back," someone else weighed in, while another user wrote: "She is being unfair holding the money over you, give it back and save yourself future the hassle of her interference with any other aspects where she feels she's bought the right to dictate your wedding to you."