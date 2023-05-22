Morgan Wallen Reaches Longest-Running No. 1 Country Album Since Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’

Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time has become the longest-running No. 1 country album on the Billboard 200 chart since Taylor Swift's Fearless album in 2008.

According to Billboard, Wallen's album has spent 11 consecutive weeks on top of the chart, coming in second for most consecutive weeks overall after 1998's Titanic soundtrack spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

The last country album to take on the Billboard 200 with 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 was Swift's 2008 sophomore studio album. The record launched classic T-Swift tracks such as "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" into the stratosphere.

Swift's fifth studio album and first fully pop album, 1989, also topped the chart for 11 nonconsecutive weeks after its release in 2014.

Wallen has also matched Whitney Houston's 1987 record for an album spending its first 11 weeks at No. 1, which the late icon achieved with Whitney.

The only other album to rival Houston was Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, which spent its first 13 weeks at No. 1 in late 1976 and early 1977.

Despite his many controversies, Wallen's third studio effort has broken his last personal best on the Billboard 200. Wallen's second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021.

Wallen recently announced the postponement of six weeks' worth of tour dates after doctors put him on mandatory vocal rest due to a vocal injury he suffered on tour.

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen said in a video posted to his social media.

The move came after Wallen canceled his Oxford, Miss., show at the last minute, sparking outrage among fans who had spent money on the show and sat through the opening acts.

At the time, unconfirmed and since-refuted rumors swirled that the cancellation was related to alcohol rather than his vocal injury, but it seems that after performing three shows in Florida, he lost his voice again.