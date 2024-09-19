Mother-in-Law ‘Livid’ Bride Wont Allow Plus One for Wedding Even Though Her Boyfriend Is Already Invited

On Reddit, a woman explained why she denied her mother-in-law having a plus one at her wedding.

"So for some context, we’re having a very small wedding. The guest list includes: Me, my fiancé, My mom, My dad, My brother and his wife, My grandma, My other grandma, His mom, His sister, His brother, His brother, His dad and his wife, Officiant," the woman began.

"His brother feels some type of way that he didn’t get a plus one. He is in a relationship (my fiancé and I have met her once) but they have not put a label on it because they 'don’t do that at their age' (idk what that means, they’re ~40)," she continued.

However, the issue is with her fiancé's mom. The mom said she might meet a man in the meantime that she wants to bring to the wedding.

"But the bigger issue is my fiancés mom. She does not get along with her ex husband (my fiancés dad) and has made a scene about being in the same vicinity as him in the past. Anyways, she has been seeing a guy for awhile now (won’t put a label on it and threatens to cut him off all the time but alas), my fiancé have met and spent time with him many times and enjoy his company. So we let his mom know that if she would like to bring him she is welcome to do so, but we do not want any strangers at our wedding since it is so intimate. I recognize that it will be hard for her to see her ex and I want her to be as comfortable as possible. So we also decided to have her best friend officiate the wedding as well," the bride wrote.

"She is livid with me though, saying that having her best friend there won’t help, that she might meet a new man she wants to bring etc.. And that this is causing her immense anxiety seeing her ex and that if it’s going to be like that she just isn’t going to go to our wedding. And that I’m being super controlling. While she told me her opinions I affirmed her feelings but stood fast in my 'no strangers at my wedding' stance. And also told her multiple times that I need/want her presence at the wedding when she threatened to not go," she furthered.

"I understand this is hard for her and I’m not trying to be inconsiderate but I just want people I know and love at my wedding, this is why it’s so small. I’m a chronic people pleaser so a huge part of having a small wedding was to avoid situations like these," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with them agreeing the woman was not wrong.

"Your wedding. Enjoy your day. Accept some of them may now want to come and that’s ok," a person said.

"Celebrating your marriage with the individuals who mean most to you is what the big day is all about. Never give in to pressure from others to alter your goals in order to satisfy them," added another.

"Your MIL is being unreasonable. It sounds like this isn’t new behavior for her given her relationships," commented a Reddit user.