Former Mr. Beast Employee Alleges Ava Kris Tyson ‘Sexually Assaulted’ Her

Former Mr. Beast personality Ava Kris Tyson has been accused of sexual assault from a past employee.

Content warning: Mentions of sexual abuse



On Saturday (July 27), a former Mr. Beast employee named Jess, who goes by "Mooskina" online, shared her experience with Ava. Jess explained that she was "sexually assaulted" and "coerced" by the "power dynamic" between the two. Her story comes shortly after grooming allegations were made against Ava after her Discord server leaked, with over half a million messages on it.

Jess shared a thread via X (formerly Twitter) about her relationship with Ava and detailed what happened. Ava followed Jess on social media as Jess began posting timelines about her transition into a trans woman. They began messaging "every day through Twitter." In her thread, she shared screenshots of apparent messages, texts and emails between her and Ava. After speaking about transitioning, Ava claimed that she was "sure" that she could get Jess in a Mr. Beat video. They ended up video chatting where Ava asked her to perform sexually explicit acts, Jess "felt like I had to say yes if I wanted to be in a video or get a job."

Ava later flew Jess out to her home in Greenville, under the impression that she would be in a Mr. Beast video. Ava told her that she would be sleeping with her in her bedroom, where they later had sex. After their week together, Jess was feeling "used and confused," and later found out that Ava did not have authority to cast anyone in a video.

After the trip, they remained in contact and went through a cycle of "love bombing me-> using me-> falling for someone else-> treating me like I’m an annoying jealous ex-> and then coming back when things didn’t work out."

Ava later offered Jess a job as her assistant and for her to move in. While working for the company, Jess alleged that she performed sexual acts on Ava but then tried to avoid any physical contact with Ava. On July 29, Jess recalled that they were watching television with "no warning, prior physical engagement, or sexual conversation she took off her pants and started touching herself in front of me."

"I had just moved in with Ava and left my job to come work as her assistant. In no way shape or form did I feel like I could say no without somehow risking my job or being asked to leave. She used that against me in order to receive non consensual oral sex," she tweeted.

Jess shared her concerns with Ava about feeling like she can't deny sexual advances while under Ava's employment. She agreed to not be sexual with Jess any longer. Jess moved out as Ava got a new boyfriend and when she did, they agreed that she would keep her job working from home and taking trips back to North Carolina. When Jess asked about her schedule, Ava said that she would be replacing her.

Ava told Jess that she was "keeping the company updated and that someone would talk to me about my severance and leaving the company in June." This apparently did not happen and found the contact for human resources. Prior to talking to HR, Ava found out that Jess spoke to the company about her sexual assault allegation and texted her, "Wow Jess," before Ava blocked her on all social media channels.

According to Jess, Ava told HR that Jess had decided to resign on her own and just learned of her departure and were unaware of their relationship. Jess noted that she provided the company with "evidence of chat logs, screenshots, and gave them a list of witnesses in the company who had seen Ava and I being physical together."

Jess concluded her thread by sharing that she has not heard back regarding the third party investigation and learning of the allegations against Ava has been "extremely stressful."