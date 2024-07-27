Mr. Beast removed Ava Kris Tyson from his YouTube channel and business after grooming allegations were reported.

On Tuesday (July 23), Mr. Beast (real name Jimmy Donaldson), made the shocking announcement on social media before Tyson clarified that she would "permanently step away from all things Mr. Beast and social media." Donaldson shared that he took "immediate action to remove Ava from the company" and is "disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts." He hired third party investigators to look into the allegations.

The allegations came forth after fans of the YouTube channel began to look into Tyson's past online behavior, something that was picked up was his past Discord server and conversations with a then 13-year-old creator, LavaGS, while Tyson was 20 (before she transitioned into a trans woman in 2023). Tyson reached out after seeing that Lava created Discord servers and bots for people and wanted to have her own Lo-Fi study music. Lava created the Discord for Tyson and her close friends and ended up staying on the server and communicating with her. These messages included sexually explicit content despite Lava being underage and a fan of the show. Readers of the Discord believed that Lava was "groomed" by Tyson because of the sexual nature of some of the messages he received at such a young age.

Their relationship grew and they began communicating on X (formerly Twitter) where Lava called him "big boy" and "sexy" and even discussed Tyson's "hentai addiction" (drawn anime pornography). Tyson's sides of their X conversations have since been deleted.

In one 2018 conversation, Tyson tweeted her Patreon and said that if she got another sign up, she would be "releasing my noods." Lava responded by subscribing to her Patreon. Tyson replied, “I posted some fire noods for you. Pls no share,” though no nude content was posted to the Patreon account.

In 2020, Tyson helped Lava land a job at Mr. Beast Gaming and even visited them in person at their compound. Lava stopped working at Mr. Beast Gaming in 2021.

Lava initially called the reports and videos about the Discord conversations "massive lies and twisting the truth," and said that "Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes."

In an updated statement from Lava, he said that he commends Mr. Beast for taking action and "cutting ties with Ava. While the allegations involving my name aren’t true, I feel there is still a lot of other allegations that deserve to [be] investigated thoroughly."

In another follow-up from Lava, he admitted that he "thought I had a good memory of [the] situation but I was wrong." He added, "After reading the chat logs, this stuff was inappropriate and wrong. I spoke based on my memory of the situation and I still do not remember these conversations but they definitely happened. These conversations should not have happened with people at the age I was at the time, I strongly condemn them. I still believe I am not a grooming victim but these conversations should not have happened with me and any other minor in this discord. I was a minor in this situation and not the adult influencer who shouldn’t have allowed this to happen, I did not see this wrong at the time."