Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash once again for a disturbing food platter that he served at his Halloween party 11 years ago.

Amy Winehouse passed away from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011. Less than three months after her death, the How I Met Your Mother star apparently thought it was comedic to serve gruesome food labeled as the "corpse of Amy Winehouse."

Harris and his husband, David Burtka, served the platter at the party's buffet. At the time, a photo of the "corpse" — a meat platter made out of “beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce" — was tweeted out by Jesse Tyler Ferguson's now-husband, Justin Mikita. He captioned the photo, "Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good."

However, he deleted the tweet moments later after posting it.

Warning: Graphic image depicting fake corpse below.

Despite making light of Winehouse's death and the backlash the platter received, neither Harris nor Burtka ever addressed the controversy. However, 11 years later, writer Ashley Reese tweeted about the platter, which quickly went viral.

"I cannot believe how many very online people over the age of 25 are just now finding out about Neil Patrick Harris’s disgusting Amy Winehouse cake ... Yea Neil Patrick Harris quite literally had a cake mimicking Amy Winehouse's corpse for Halloween soon after she died. I’ve loathed that man ever since," the tweet, published in mid-May, read, before the Twitter user made her account private.

Many who saw the viral tweet had no idea about the corpse platter and were appalled by both the couple's insensitivity and subsequent lack of accountability.

See some of the reactions to the horrible Amy Winehouse meat platter, below.